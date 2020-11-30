Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to Pakistan if it wants to cooperate with India's initiatives at SCO: MEA

It is up to Pakistan whether or not it wants to join India-led initiatives at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, External Affairs Ministry said on Monday and noted that the SCO charter has a provision that one country cannot prevent cooperation in areas and allows member countries which are interested to take it forward with the exclusion of the country that is opposing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:31 IST
Up to Pakistan if it wants to cooperate with India's initiatives at SCO: MEA
Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) at Ministry of External Affairs, speaking after the conclusion of the 19th meeting of the SCO Council of heads of states. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

It is up to Pakistan whether or not it wants to join India-led initiatives at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, External Affairs Ministry said on Monday and noted that the SCO charter has a provision that one country cannot prevent cooperation in areas and allows member countries which are interested to take it forward with the exclusion of the country that is opposing. Vikas Swarup, Secretary at MEA said that India has always adhered to Article 2 of the charter of the SCO, which prohibits raising bilateral issues at the grouping's forums and hopes the "other countries" to follow the same.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 19th meeting of the SCO Council of heads of states, Swarup said: "As far as whether Pakistan is going to join (our) initiatives, it is up to them. SCO charter has a provision that one country cannot hold up cooperation in areas and allows member countries which are interested to take it forward with the exclusion of one country that is opposing," he said. "Article 2 of the SCO charter prohibits bilateral issues from being raised in SCO forums because we all have seen that raising bilateral issues only serves to vitiate the atmosphere and holds up concrete cooperation in a whole host of areas," he said.

Swarup said: "As far as we are concerned, we have scrupulously adhered to this provision of the SCO charter. We expect other countries to also do the same. If countries come with this mindset them surely we can find common ground for mutual cooperation." He said that the SCO was created "primarily to promote peace and security to tackle the challenges of terrorism, extremism and separatism and to promote trade and cooperation and cultural partnerships among the SCO member countries."

"India considers SCO as an important regional organisation to promote cooperation in the areas of peace, security, trade, economy and culture. We are committed to deepening our cooperation with SCO by playing proactive, positive and constructive role," he added. Earlier today, India had alluded to Pakistan and raised concerns over state sponsorship of terrorism during a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Without naming Pakistan, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who chaired the virtual meeting of the council said that "terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism was the most important challenge faced by us." He said that India condemns terrorism in all its manifestations but is particularly concerned about countries which use terror as an instrument of state policy. Naidu also criticised Pakistan for attempting to use SCO to raise bilateral matters. "It's unfortunate to note that there had been attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into SCO and blatantly violate well-established principles and norms of SCO charter. Such acts are counterproductive to the spirit of consensus that defined SCO," he said.

In September India had walked out of a virtual meeting of national security advisers of SCO in September after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted the borders of the two countries. This is the first time that the summit-level meeting is being held under India's chairmanship since the country gained full membership of the organisation.

India assumed the Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on November 2, 2019, as per rotation from the previous Chair - Uzbekistan and completes its year-long tenure on November 30 by hosting the 19th session of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG). (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Answering the call for help in Thailand

According to UN data, one in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence mostly at the hands of an intimate partner. In 2019, 243 million women and girls, aged between 19 and 49, were affected by sexual andor physical viol...

US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. The embassy posted on its Twitte...

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020