India, US friendship important amid Covid-19 pandemic, says Ivanka Trump
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday spoke about the "strong friendship" between India and the United States and also shared on her Instagram several photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from her visit to the country three years ago.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:51 IST
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday spoke about the "strong friendship" between India and the United States and also shared on her Instagram several photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from her visit to the country three years ago. "As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," Ivanka posted on Instagram recalling her visit to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES)in Hyderabad in November 2017.
Ivanka had led a delegation from the US to GES 2017, that brought together emerging innovators and 1600 delegates from 160 countries. The event was co-hosted by India and the US and themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth. Early this year, Ivanka arrived in India for a two-day visit accompanying her father and other family members. Donald Trump was in the country for the Namaste Trump event in Ahmdedad. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner also visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal and she has previously posted several pictures from that visit. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Jared Kushner
- Ivanka Trump
- Donald Trump's
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Over one lakh Indians demand to ban the trade of wild animals, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give support
Terrorism is the biggest challenge world is facing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS summit.
Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden; we reiterated our firm commitment to Indo-US strategic partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Work on to double our petroleum refining capacity in next five years: PM Narendra Modi.