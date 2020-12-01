Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden, Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to the people of the Sikh community across the United States and around the world.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:35 IST
Biden, Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to the people of the Sikh community across the United States and around the world. While praising the Sikh community, Biden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.

"For more than five centuries, Guru Nanak's teachings on spiritual enlightenment, service to humanity, and moral integrity have endured and are embodied each day by Sikhs in America and around the world, as we have seen during this challenging year. We are grateful to all of the Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbors as essential workers of the pandemic, and who open their hearts and community kitchens in their gurdwaras to prepare, serve, and deliver countless meals for people most in need," the joint statement said. Biden and Harris also praised the Sikh community for their role during the racial protests witnessed across the United States.

"And during the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism, and fidelity to truth and justice -- core tenets of the Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans," the statement said. Earlier this month, Biden-Kamala duo had extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali, saying that next year the festival will be celebrated at the White House in person. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....

Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to take alternative routes

In view of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu Delhi-Haryana and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests. Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020