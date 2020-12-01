Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:33 IST
Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian pharma company said.

Russia became the first country to register the world's first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that had proven safe and effective with no long-term side effects in more than 250 clinical trials globally conducted during the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953). More than 100,000 people have received approved and registered drugs based on the human adenoviral vectors.

Last month, Russia on Wednesday said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to the first interim analysis. "The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy amounted to 92 per cent (calculation based on the 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo)," the RDIF said in a statement read.

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik in October.DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting tests. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...

Debit card issuances jump 12 pc, credit cards 4 pc in Sept-quarter: Report

Debit card issuances in the country grew 12 per cent to 865.43 million and credit cards inched up 4 per cent to 58.69 million on an annualised basis in the September quarter, a report said on Tuesday. While debit card issuance has been on...

Motor racing-Carey says F1 can be a 'force for good' on human rights

Formula One boss Chase Carey countered questions about his sports record on human rights on Tuesday by saying it represented a force for good. Mercedes seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton last week urged Formula One to do more, saying...

France aiming for broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign in spring - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a smaller group of people.A first vaccinat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020