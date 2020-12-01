India condemns missile attack on oil facility in Saudi Arabia

Left Menu
India on Tuesday condemned a missile strike on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia on November 23, allegedly initiated by Yemeni rebels, and expressed solidarity with the people and government of the Middle Eastern country.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday condemned a missile strike on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia on November 23, allegedly initiated by Yemeni rebels, and expressed solidarity with the people and government of the Middle Eastern country. In response to a media query on India's reaction to the missile strike, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said: "We strongly condemn the missile attack targeting the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 23 November 2020. We stand in solidarity with the friendly Government and people of Saudi Arabia against any such attacks."

Last month, Yemeni rebels said that they fired a missile that hit a Saudi oil storage facility in the Red Sea port of Jeddah, claiming it was in retaliation for the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in Yemen's war, reported Washington Post. A Saudi official informed that there were no casualties from the missile strike, and there was no disruption in the supply of fuel by Saudi Aramco.

The assault came hours after the country finished hosting its virtual G20 summit of world leaders. The attack followed a meeting between outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pence and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Neom. The strike also comes as the Trump administration is taking measures to label the Iran-aligned Houthis as a foreign terrorist group in an effort to apply pressure on Iran and its allies, reported Washington Post.

The Houthis have staged numerous missile and drone attacks on Saudi soil for over a year, targeting oil facilities and other strategic areas. (ANI)

