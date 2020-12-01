Left Menu
Indian Overseas Congress-Germany announces Rs 1 crore financial help to protesting farmers

The Indian Overseas Congress-Germany on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs 1 crore to farmers protesting against the newly introduced agriculture laws.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Overseas Congress-Germany on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs 1 crore to farmers protesting against the newly introduced agriculture laws. In a statement, IOC-Germany president Parmod Kumar said that discussions were held on what could be done for the protesting farmers in India.

"We decided to reach out in different areas such as medical care, education of their children, financial support for the family of the deceased farmers. IOC Germany has decided to donate Rs 1 cr for the farmers. For this we ask for the financial cooperation and the support of social media of all members," he said in his statement. The Indian Overseas Congress is a global not for profit organisation.

Farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against three new farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Earlier today, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

Tomar said that the fourth round of talks between the government and farmers will be held on December 23. (ANI)

