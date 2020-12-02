Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian envoy says cooperation in countering COVID-19 priority area of bilateral partnership

After phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V commenced in India on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said comprehensive cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus is a priority area of the Russia-India bilateral and multilateral strategic partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:31 IST
Russian envoy says cooperation in countering COVID-19 priority area of bilateral partnership
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V commenced in India on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said comprehensive cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus is a priority area of the Russia-India bilateral and multilateral strategic partnership. "Comprehensive cooperation in countering the spread of novel coronavirus infection is a priority area of the Russia India bilateral and multilateral strategic partnership. Ready to continue every interaction and coordination in this area to support global efforts to combat COVID-19," Nikolay Kudashev tweeted.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the vaccine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that had proven safe and effective with no long-term side effects in more than 250 clinical trials globally conducted during the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953). More than 100,000 people have received approved and registered drugs based on the human adenoviral vectors. Last month, Russia said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to the first interim analysis.

"The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy amounted to 92 per cent (calculation based on the 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo)," the RDIF said in a statement read. Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik in October.

DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting tests. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lukaku fires Inter to 3-2 win over Gladbach to avoid CL exit

Inter Milan got the win it needed to stay in the Champions League but only after surviving a crucial video review. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter beat Borussia Mnchengladbach 3-2 on Tuesday to avoid being eliminated in the group stage ...

Olympics-Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

Japan aims to allow large-scale numbers of overseas visitors to attend next years Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei busines...

Liverpool and Porto advance, but Real Madrid in deep trouble

While former champions Liverpool and Porto eased to the knockout stage of the Champions League, record 13-time champion Real Madrid faces an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk. Zinedine Zidanes side would hav...

Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone produced by Westbrook Studios. According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020