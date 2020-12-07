Left Menu
Pakistan Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other civil society members on Sunday held a press conference to express their grievances against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:44 IST
Pakistan Senate will expose NAB's atrocities, says Deputy Chairman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other civil society members on Sunday held a press conference to express their grievances against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). "Now the senators will hold the NAB accountable. We will approach every foreign ambassador in Pakistan and will expose NAB's atrocities," he said, reported Geo News.

The deputy chairman of the Pakistani Senate alleged that several people had died in the custody of the bureau, which should be investigated, adding that the NAB has committed many atrocities in the past, such as using intimidation tactics and filing fake arrests. "This is not a battle between Saleem Mandviwalla and the NAB but this is a battle between NAB and the Senate of Pakistan. Also, every senator in this country -- whether he is from the opposition or from the government -- has agreed that NAB should be exposed," he claimed.

According to Geo News, Mandviwalla also said that he, along with other senators, will make sure to investigate the appointment of NAB's Director-General Irfan Mangi and Investigation Officer Mudassar, which will be the first time when a probe will be launched against the NAB. "We will check the degrees of NAB's employees. It will be the first time when NAB will be accountable and [how these employees] are [leading a lifestyle] beyond their means," he said.

Stating that the trial against NAB will be an open one, he clarified that the Senate's move against the institution is against all the injustices that it has committed. Previously, the senator had said that NAB is involved in "blackmailing people," adding that the National Commission on Human Rights, as well as the Supreme Court, have criticised the bureau for violations, Geo News reported.

The NAB had recently frozen Mandviwalla's assets in connection with a fake accounts case. According to a report submitted by the anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday, Mandviwalla had allegedly bought Benami shares in the name of a person accused in the fake accounts case, according to Geo News. On the other hand, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had taken notice of the allegations levelled by Saleem Mandviwalla and ordered to stop further proceedings on the graft case against him until further orders. (ANI)

