Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador reports 607 new cases of COVID-19

Ecuador registered another 607 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 197,998, the Ministry of Public Health reported Sunday.

ANI | Quito | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:46 IST
Ecuador reports 607 new cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Quito [Ecuador], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador registered another 607 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 197,998, the Ministry of Public Health reported Sunday. Meanwhile, 16 more deaths were reported, bringing the confirmed death toll to 9,268, the ministry said.

Another 4,510 deaths are suspected of having been caused by the virus, but have not been confirmed, according to the ministry. The ministry added that all 24 provinces have shown an increase in infections, with the greatest increases in Azuay, Galapagos, Imbabura, Manabi and Pichincha.

According to official statistics, the city of Quito, the capital of the country located in the province of Pichincha, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 65,356 cases. Authorities are urging the population to follow basic biosecurity measures to avoid spreading the virus.

Provinces that have seen an increase in cases, according to the government, are due in large part to citizens ignoring health protocols. The government has said that it expects to receive the first vaccines for COVID-19 in January 2021, to immunize 65 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020