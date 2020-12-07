Left Menu
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has become a nightmare for the poverty-ridden people, said Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:54 IST
PTI government has become nightmare for poor, says Jamaat-e-Islami chief
Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has become a nightmare for the poverty-ridden people, said Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq. Dunya News quoted Haq as saying in a statement on Sunday that those who claim to have put the economy on track should find out the price of flour and pulses.

He further said that millions of people such as workers and labourers are on the streets due to rise in unemployment. Haq said that from steel mills to Pakistan Railways and PIA have gone to a ventilator and bad governance, law and order situation are the gifts of the current government, Dunya News reported.

Condemning the death of seven COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen cylinders, Haq said that the patients died "under the nose of the PTI provincial government". (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

