Pak reports 3,308 new COVID-19 cases, 2,436 patients in critical condition

As many as 3,308 cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths were reported in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the country's positivity ratio to 7.94 per cent. Citing data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dawn has reported that the country's active coronavirus count stands at 53,126.

In Pakistan, a total of 416,499 COVID-19 cases and 8,361 deaths have been reported so far. The NCOC data has revealed that 2,436 patients infected with the virus were in critical condition across the country and the number of such patients was rising.

It has further stated that the highest positivity ratio was recorded in Mirpur (22 per cent), followed by Karachi at 17.39 per cent and Peshawar at 16.02 per cent. "In Punjab, Rawalpindi was on top of the list with 11.26 per cent positivity ratio, Lahore 5.47 per cent and Faisalabad 3.98 per cent. In Sindh, Karachi had 17.39 per cent positivity rate and Hyderabad had 10.36 per cent positivity," Dawn reported.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, globally as many as 67,073,749 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 1,536,072 deaths have been reported. (ANI)