Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak reports 3,308 new COVID-19 cases, 2,436 patients in critical condition

As many as 3,308 cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths were reported in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the country's positivity ratio to 7.94 per cent.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:21 IST
Pak reports 3,308 new COVID-19 cases, 2,436 patients in critical condition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,308 cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths were reported in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the country's positivity ratio to 7.94 per cent. Citing data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dawn has reported that the country's active coronavirus count stands at 53,126.

In Pakistan, a total of 416,499 COVID-19 cases and 8,361 deaths have been reported so far. The NCOC data has revealed that 2,436 patients infected with the virus were in critical condition across the country and the number of such patients was rising.

It has further stated that the highest positivity ratio was recorded in Mirpur (22 per cent), followed by Karachi at 17.39 per cent and Peshawar at 16.02 per cent. "In Punjab, Rawalpindi was on top of the list with 11.26 per cent positivity ratio, Lahore 5.47 per cent and Faisalabad 3.98 per cent. In Sindh, Karachi had 17.39 per cent positivity rate and Hyderabad had 10.36 per cent positivity," Dawn reported.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, globally as many as 67,073,749 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 1,536,072 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Gwalior, Orchha in UNESCO world heritage cities list: MP Govt

The historical fort cities of Gwalior and Orchha in Madhya Pradesh have been included in the list of UNESCOs world heritage cities under its urban landscape city programme, according to the state government. An official of the governments p...

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...

China suggests dialogue with US as Joe Biden likely to take tough stance against Beijing

As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020