Belarus reports 1,796 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk [Belarus], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 148,953, according to the country's health ministry. There have been 1,310 r

ecoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 126,084, the ministry added. So far, 1,215 people have died of the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Monday, 3,449,089 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 18,574 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)