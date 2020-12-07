Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Israel hold foreign office consultations, review progress in defence, security cooperation

India and Israel on Monday held 16th round of foreign office consultations during which they reviewed progress in cooperation in areas such as defence and security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:44 IST
India, Israel hold foreign office consultations, review progress in defence, security cooperation
Israel and Indian flags . Image Credit: ANI

India and Israel on Monday held 16th round of foreign office consultations during which they reviewed progress in cooperation in areas such as defence and security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity. The consultations were led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA) and Alon Ushpiz, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Both sides comprehensively reviewed the progress in ongoing cooperation, especially in the strategic fields of defence and security, counter-terrorism, cyber security, etc as also in other important areas of water and agriculture, science and technology, innovation and start-ups, energy, academic collaboration, furthering trade and mutual investments," an MEA release said. It said success stories of the jointly developed Centres of Excellence in Agriculture, pilot project on water conservation in Bundelkhand region, and close collaboration between the Ahmedabad-based International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) and Israel's Start-Up Nations Central (SNC) to provide incubation support for co-development of niche technologies came up for particular praise.

Both sides further noted the helpful role of the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F) and the University Grants Commission (UGC)-Israel Science Foundation (ISF) Fund in facilitating joint academic and scientific research work. There was a discussion on respective national approaches to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing collaboration in medical and testing tools research.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the importance of continuing the upward momentum in the relationship through an exchange of regular visits and consultations, and agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date, the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020