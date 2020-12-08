Left Menu
Over 100 startups provided innovative products, solutions to overcome pandemic, says Harsh Vardhan

In his address at the DST-CII Technology Summit 2020, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that more than 100 startups have provided innovative products and solutions to overcome challenges posed by the pandemic.

08-12-2020
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Harsh Vardhan). Image Credit: ANI

In his address at the DST-CII Technology Summit 2020, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that more than 100 startups have provided innovative products and solutions to overcome challenges posed by the pandemic. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the 26th edition of DST- CII Technology Summit organised by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Portugal was the partner country for this year's edition.

"Pleased to have addressed the inaugural session of 26th @IndiaDST-@FollowCII Technology Summit via VC, today. It's an honour to have Portugal as the partner country for this year's edition. Collaborations in STI will help achieve shared goals of both countries," Harsh Vardhan wrote in a tweet. "@IndiaDST-@FollowCII Technology Summit has helped foster India's vibrant tech ecosystem and forge partnerships with other countries. It was an honour to inaugurate its 26th edition with Portugal as the partner country for this year's Summit," Vardhan wrote in another tweet.

"Science has been mankind's saviour during this #pandemic. I am sure deliberations at the Summit on critical areas of healthcare, water, agriculture, food processing and IT will provide novel ideas for harnessing the power of STI for greater social good and achieving SDGs," he said. "India's fight against #COVID19 has been aided by exceptional efforts of our scientists. With Govt support, more than 100 startups have provided innovative products and solutions to overcome challenges posed by the pandemic. We're also leading vaccine development efforts," he wrote in a tweet.

"India and Portugal share strong ties dating back to over 5 centuries. Our bilateral trade surpassed US$ 1 bn in 2019. It's an opportune time to take this collaboration forward in the fields of STI & leverage the vibrant startup ecosystem in both countries to achieve common goals," Vardhan added. According to the official statement, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary DST, said that DST-CII Technology Summit has served as a platform to forge and strengthen bilateral partnerships, led to the formation of new joint ventures, and created new avenues for collaboration to boost trade and investment between the two countries, at the curtain raiser event of India Portugal Technology Summit 2020.

"In these summits, DST has facilitated co-creation of knowledge, two-way technology transfer, collaborative R&D projects, and enhanced market access between India and the partner countries, industries, and research institutions," Professor Sharma said. "Innovation is an absolute priority for India and Portugal, both the countries excel in these areas and, in spite of different dimensions, have achieved a high level of excellence, adding that the summit represents a unique opportunity to create strategies and develop innovative projects of collaboration in key areas such as trade, agriculture, healthcare, Industry, and research," an official statement quoted Carlos Pereira Marques, the Ambassador of Portugal to India.

This Summit is being organised by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from 7 to 9 December 2020. (ANI)

