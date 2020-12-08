Left Menu
Georgia to recertify election results after 2nd recount affirmed Biden's victory

Georgia election officials on Monday said that they would recertify the results of the state's presidential race after another recount reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, the third time the results showed that Trump had lost the state.

Georgia election officials on Monday said that they would recertify the results of the state's presidential race after another recount reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, the third time the results showed that Trump had lost the state. "We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, in a news conference, reported New York Times.

A top official in Raffensperger's office, Gabriel Sterling, said they were waiting for official results of the recount from one more county, expected later today, and then would recertify. The results of the latest recount in the state on the Secretary of State's website shows that Biden has a lead of about 12,000 votes.

New York Times reported that the announcement comes less than 48 hours after Trump appeared in a state at a rally intended to support the candidacies of Georgia's two Republican Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are locked in high-stakes runoff races. The President spent much of his appearance claiming that fraudulent voting had stolen the presidential election from him.

"All this talk of a stolen election, whether it's Stacey Abrams or the president of the United States, is hurting our state," Raffensperger said on Monday. Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden's victory in the presidential polls, Trump has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states. (ANI)

