Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania's PM resigns amid failure to achieve election goal

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced his resignation late Monday, after the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) he leads failed to achieve its goal of scoring the best in Sunday's parliamentary election.

ANI | Bucharest | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:28 IST
Romania's PM resigns amid failure to achieve election goal
Romania's Ludovic Orban (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Bucharest [Romania], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced his resignation late Monday, after the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) he leads failed to achieve its goal of scoring the best in Sunday's parliamentary election. The move is generally considered to also clear the way for his party to negotiate a future ruling alliance with other political parties.

"The decision I took has a very precise objective...the negotiations to follow must lead to a government formed by the center-right political formations to clearly support Romania's Euro-Atlantic orientation," Orban said after announcing his resignation. Although the vote counting has not yet ended, the partial results have emerged and there will be no major changes. Not only did the ruling PNL fail to get first place in the general election, but the gap with its main opponent Social Democrats reached a significant five percentage points.

The partial results show that the PNL, with 25 percent of the votes, must form a ruling coalition with other future parliamentary parties with similar political concepts to ensure its continuation of the ruling. The USR-PLUS Alliance, with some 15 percent of votes, is indispensable in this regard, but the latter has repeatedly emphasized that it is impossible to participate in a cabinet led by Orban. Romania held the parliamentary election on Sunday, with a total of 7,136 candidates competing for seats in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The partial results show that no party is likely to win more than 50 percent of the votes to hold the majority in the future parliament. Thus, the future government will almost certainly be a coalition one. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Romanian PM claims election win but one exit poll differs

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US schools go back and forth on in-person learning

New York City reopened classrooms to many of its youngest students on Monday in what has become a frustrating, stop-and-start process in many school systems around the US because of the alarming surge in the coronavirus. The nations largest...

Report shows how New Zealand mosque shooter eluded detection

A comprehensive report into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers were slaughtered sheds new light on how the gunman was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned out his attack. The nearly 800-pag...

Soccer-Southgate shares Klopp's fears over player burnout

England manager Gareth Southgate shares Liverpool boss Juergen Klopps concerns about player fatigue amid a congested schedule and says the decision to revert to three substitutes from five in the Premier League could have a knock-on effect ...

87-year-old Indian-origin man first to get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his PfizerBioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday. Hari Shukla fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020