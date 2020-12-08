Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition PPP unwilling to back PDM's decision of resignation from assemblies

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) is not willing to back the decision from opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for resignation from national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported citing sources.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:38 IST
Opposition PPP unwilling to back PDM's decision of resignation from assemblies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) is not willing to back the decision from opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for resignation from national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported citing sources. Although PPP has not yet opposed the move of en masse resignation completely, the party is however not in favour of immediate resignations from the assemblies, informed sources within PDM.

"They are stressing to wait for a suitable time for this move," they said as the top leadership of the PDM is set to meet on October 8 for key decisions to further the movement against the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. The meeting, headed by alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would oversee the arrangements for the Lahore rally besides deciding on participation in a public gathering with regard to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

According to ARY News, the sources informed that the meeting would decide regarding the second phase of the movement against the government besides also mulling over options of a long march and resignations. "In the first phase, 10 opposition parties in the alliance have supported the move to resign from National Assembly, however, the PPP is in favour to wait for a suitable time for the decision," they said.

This comes ahead of the PDM's public gathering in Lahore on December 13, after holding similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump advisor broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

A federal watchdog agency has reported that one of President Donald Trumps economic advisors repeatedly violated the law during the campaign season with his criticisms of Joe Biden, now the president-elect. The Hatch Act prevents federal em...

J&K eyes Gulf food sector

With an aim to promote its horticulture produce in the Middle East and tap the Gulf market, a 20-member delegation of businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, s...

US schools go back and forth on in-person learning

New York City reopened classrooms to many of its youngest students on Monday in what has become a frustrating, stop-and-start process in many school systems around the US because of the alarming surge in the coronavirus. The nations largest...

Report shows how New Zealand mosque shooter eluded detection

A comprehensive report into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers were slaughtered sheds new light on how the gunman was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned out his attack. The nearly 800-pag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020