Russia ready to produce COVID-19 vaccine in Algeria, says Ambassador

Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia stands ready to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Algeria and has already discussed the matter with the country's authorities, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev told Sputnik in an interview. "We have discussed this issue during our meetings with [Algeria's] health minister and the minister of pharmaceutical industry. Russia is ready to cooperate with Algeria to design a vaccine on the local level, and I mean here the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which deals with the distribution of the vaccine outside the country," Belyaev said.

"It [the fund] proposes multiple options of engagement, including direct acquisition, transfer of technology, joint production, and participation in the third phase of tests - we have offered all that to the Algerian side," the ambassador added. Russia's Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with support from the sovereign wealth fund, and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials. (ANI/Sputnik)