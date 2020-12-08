Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia records 26,097 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 26,097 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,142 the day before, bringing the total to 2,515,009, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:04 IST
Russia records 26,097 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 26,097 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,142 the day before, bringing the total to 2,515,009, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,097 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,090 (19.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,515,009.

Moscow has confirmed 5,232 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,279 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,734 cases, down from 3,741 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,341 new cases, up from 1,315 the day before. The response center reported 562 coronavirus fatalities, up from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 44,159.

As many as 24,938 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 18,850 the day before, bringing the total to 1,981,526. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 80 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 540,831 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020