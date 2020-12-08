Russia records 26,097 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 26,097 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,142 the day before, bringing the total to 2,515,009, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,097 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,090 (19.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,515,009.

Moscow has confirmed 5,232 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,279 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,734 cases, down from 3,741 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,341 new cases, up from 1,315 the day before. The response center reported 562 coronavirus fatalities, up from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 44,159.

As many as 24,938 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 18,850 the day before, bringing the total to 1,981,526. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 80 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 540,831 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)