Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Pak opposition lawmaker submits resignation on PDM call

A lawmaker from Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) on Tuesday sent his resignation to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) asked opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads to use them at an appropriate time.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 09-12-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 08:18 IST
First Pak opposition lawmaker submits resignation on PDM call
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A lawmaker from Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) on Tuesday sent his resignation to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) asked opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads to use them at an appropriate time. Daily Pakistan reported that Ali Haider Gilani, who was elected MPA from Punjab's PP-211 constituency, wrote in his resignation letter: "Today, to further the democratic struggle in Pakistan, I hereby tender my resignation to you, to be used at your will".

The son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said that he was submitting his resignation as a token of his unconditional loyalty to the party. The resignation was made after PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked all opposition parliamentarians to send their resignations to their party heads by December 31

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif reportedly convinced PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to resign from the parliament at an 'appropriate time', reported Daily Pakistan. Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Hamid Hameed resigned from the lower house of the country's Parliament in a bid to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the opposition for the spread of coronavirus saying they are holding rallies. Blaming opposition parties, Khan said: "They are spreading the coronavirus by holding rallies". (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden team to review sanctions operations at U.S. Treasury -Bloomberg News

President-elect Joe Bidens national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the U.S. Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programs, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported httpswww.bloomberg.co...

Biden considering possible China ambassadorship for former Mayor Buttigieg -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to a high-level ambassadorship, possibly to China, Axios reported httpswww.axios.compete-buttigieg-china-ambassador-biden-80aa9cc5-35a...

No hope from President on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Centra...

Senior El Salvador official resigns, in blow to president

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday a senior official had stepped down to address allegations he has schemed to cover up financial wrongdoing by the government, dealing a setback to the leader of the Central American country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020