Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu contracts Covid-19

Chisinau [Moldova], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu has contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but will continue to fulfill his duties remotely, the cabinet said in a statement. "Prime Minister Ion Chicu developed symptoms characteristic of the COVID-19 virus, he took a test and the result was positive," the Moldovan cabinet said on Facebook.

"The prime minister will continue to carry out his official duties remotely," it said. Earlier, the Moldovan authorities reported 119,204 registered cases of coronavirus, with 2,460 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)