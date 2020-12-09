Left Menu
2 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attack on military base

At least two security force personnel were killed and three others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Andar district of Ghazni, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The Taliban attack was repelled and they suffered casualties too," the Ministry said as quoted by Tolo News.

The Ministry further informed that at the start, a Taliban suicide bomber drove toward the base but was eliminated before reaching its target. (ANI)

