2 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attack on military base

At least two security force personnel were killed and three others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Andar district of Ghazni, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban attack was repelled and they suffered casualties too," the Ministry said as quoted by Tolo News.

The Ministry further informed that at the start, a Taliban suicide bomber drove toward the base but was eliminated before reaching its target. (ANI)

