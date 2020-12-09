Left Menu
Development News Edition

US must lift sanctions off Iran's oil sector, says Russian Minister

The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran's oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:43 IST
US must lift sanctions off Iran's oil sector, says Russian Minister
Sergey Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran's oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"The United States must cancel its illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country, in general. So far, we have not been seeing any signs that Washington is prepared to do something in that regard," Ryabkov told reporters.

However, the diplomat expressed hope that the situation in Iran's oil sector would improve in the coming year. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local Kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will n...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted his focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm over ongoing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abi...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020