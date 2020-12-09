Left Menu
Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said the government would impose stricter restrictions if people continued to violate guidelines to prevent spread of the virus.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:25 IST
Pak minister warns of tougher restrictions if people violate COVID prevention guidelines
Asad Umar, Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said the government would impose stricter restrictions if people continued to violate guidelines to prevent spread of the virus. Coronavirus cases will increase if health guidelines are not followed, Ary News quoted Asad Umar speaking at a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

"To take stock of the present coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, which will be attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces," Umar said. According to a report by ARY News, in the past 24 hours, 60 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,547 and 2,498 patients are in critical condition including 12 more declared critical.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan has reported 426,142 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

