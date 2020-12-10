Left Menu
PM Modi wishes people of Israel on festival of Chag Hanukkah Sameach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Israel on the festival of Chag Hanukkah Sameach.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people. @netanyahu @PresidentRuvi ."

Hanukkah is also known as Chanukah. It is an eight-day Jewish celebration that marks the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

