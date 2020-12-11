Time has come to get rid of Imran Khan's Govt once and for all, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday appealed to citizens of Lahore to attend the upcoming December 13 rally of opposition's 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), telling them that the time has come to "get rid of the incumbent government once and for all." "Now it is time for you to extend your support to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and PDM... This government can no longer be [allowed to] run... The time has come upon us to send this fake government and the inflation it brought, packing," she said during a stop, reported Geo News.

The PML-N vice president asserted that the party has served this country and will serve it now, before departing from the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence. A meeting of national and provincial assembly members and ticket holders of PML-N was earlier held at Jati Umra, which was attended by Maryam, Rana Sanaullah and others.

The meeting discussed the strategy regarding the rally on December 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan. While speaking to the reporters, Maryam said that in the Thursday meeting, it was decided that all members of parties that are a part of PDM will hand in their resignations to their party heads.

Geo News reported that while condemning the arrest of sound systems vendor DJ Butt, the PML-N vice president claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is "against (the common man such as) DJ Butt not Nawaz Sharif", whereas "Nawaz Sharif's fight is not against the prime minister but those who brought him into power". Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Lahore and convened a meeting at Bilawal House, informed party sources.

According to Geo News, he directed all party workers to ensure that the December 13 rally is a resounding success, and urged maximum participation of all supporters. Earlier today, PM Imran Khan on Thursday made an appeal to the PDM to postpone the Lahore anti-government rally in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.The Pakistan government also flooded the Minar-e-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13. (ANI)