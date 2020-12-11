Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time names Biden, Harris as 2020 Person of the Year

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been voted as Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:46 IST
Time names Biden, Harris as 2020 Person of the Year
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Credit: Kamala Harris/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been voted as Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year". This comes after the two who recently featured in the Top 10 most-tweeted-about people in the world where the former vice-president stood second just before his predecessor US President Donald Trump. Harris was in tenth place, being the only woman on that list. The list also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi in seventh place.

According to CNN, the two made history on November 7 (local time) when they defeated the incumbent President in the race to the White House after it was announced that Biden had clinched Pennsylvania giving him the much-needed 20 electoral college votes to go past the 270 electoral college votes. "For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year, wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

"Perhaps the only thing Americans agree on right now is that the future of the country is at stake, even as they fiercely disagree about why. Dismissed as out of touch on the left and misrepresented as a socialist from his right, Biden stood his ground near the center and managed to thrive even as the social, digital and racial landscape around him shifted," the editor wrote further. The scribe wrote that Biden embraced Harris who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father adding that the two show that the US is moving towards 'a blend of ethnicities'.

"If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and worldviews that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive," he wrote. Last year, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was voted as the person of the year by Time.

On the other hand, Eric Yuan the CEO of Zoom, the video chat service that spiked in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was named Businessperson of the Year. CNN further reported that In the category of Guardians of the Year, Time named activists Assa Traore, Porche Bennett-Bey and racial-justice organizers; frontline health workers fighting the pandemic; and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Basketball legend LeBron James has been named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year where he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a record-equalling 17th championship title in October. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB joins with 11 MDBs & IMF to launch reports on SDGs

The Asian Development Bank ADB joined 11 multilateral development banks MDBs and the International Monetary Fund IMF today in launching a first-ever joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.The report is released at ...

Ukraine reports new daily high of coronavirus deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine rose to 285 from the previous record of 276 fatalities registered on Dec. 9, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.He said 13,514 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 ...

Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to provide information about PM's foreign visits

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the operation of a Central Information Commission CIC order directing the Indian Air Force to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns SRF-II, which contains details of the prime ministers e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares boosted by vaccines hopes, Brexit deadline casts shadow

Asian shares rose on Friday as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment, but tricky Brexit negotiations and U.S. stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets. MSCIs ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index firmed 0.3, on track for its s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020