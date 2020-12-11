Left Menu
As the Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan continues to worsen, Pakistan on Friday reported 50 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 8,653.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:49 IST
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll stands at 8,653
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan continues to worsen, Pakistan on Friday reported 50 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 8,653. The highest fatality rates of 2.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent from COVID-19 were observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab respectively.

Citing from the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data on Friday, Geo News reported that the two provinces recorded 11 and 19 new deaths on December 10. It further reported that Since the beginning of December, Pakistan is losing about 56 lives on average per day as 563 people have succumbed to the virus that originated from Wuhan in the past 10 days. The current rate stands at 2.0 per cent in the country.

At least 3,047 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated tally to 432,327 on Friday. Experts say Pakistan needs to focus on ramping up testing and improving the medical system, which remains rusty due to political disturbances and rampant corruption in procuring health care facilities.

In a study by The Lancet, Pakistan ranks 154 out of 195 countries in terms of health care system performance. With a mere 2 per cent of its GDP allocated for total health expenditures, Pakistan has failed to maintain proper healthcare quality and accessibility. (ANI)

