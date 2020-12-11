Left Menu
Imran Khan govt did not take provinces into confidence on COVID vaccine, says Sindh minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday slammed the Imran Khan-led federal government for not taking provinces into confidence about the coronavirus vaccination timeline.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday slammed the Imran Khan-led federal government for not taking provinces into confidence about the coronavirus vaccination timeline. According to Geo News, Pechuho said that she had found out about the federal government's stance on vaccines through media reports.

"The PPP minister said it was difficult to say when the vaccine will be available for the public, adding that there has been no contact with vaccine manufacturers. But she hoped that the vaccine would be available before spring next year," the Pakistani media outlet reported. "People aged 60 and above and healthcare workers will be the first to receive it," she said.

Pechuho on Thursday had sought the World Health Organisation (WHO) assistance for the procurement and dispensing of the vaccine for the "impoverished people" in Sindh. As the Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan continues to worsen, Pakistan on Friday reported 50 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 8,653.

At least 3,047 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated tally to 432,327 on Friday. Experts say Pakistan needs to focus on ramping up testing and improving the medical system, which remains rusty due to political disturbances and rampant corruption in procuring health care facilities.

In a study by The Lancet, Pakistan ranks 154 out of 195 countries in terms of health care system performance. With a mere 2 per cent of its GDP allocated for total health expenditures, Pakistan has failed to maintain proper healthcare quality and accessibility. (ANI)

