Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Sweden should work together to build a more resilient, strong partnership: Piyush Goyal

India and Sweden should work together to build a more resilient and strong partnership, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:59 IST
India, Sweden should work together to build a more resilient, strong partnership: Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI

India and Sweden should work together to build a more resilient and strong partnership, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. Speaking at the CEO Forum of India-Sweden strategic business partnership, Goyal has said that he looks forward to the support of Sweden in India's own efforts to expand the economy

"We would like Sweden to be a part of our efforts to expand the Indian economy, to reach a higher level of prosperity and design an India suitable for global engagement in the modern 21st-century world. I am sure that the CEO forum and Sweden-India strategic business partnership will help us expand this friendship at every level and make Sweden an important part of India's own growing economy," Goyal said. The minister said that India, with 1.35 billion people, provides one of the world's largest business opportunities.

"We have a very large and growing middle class, aspiring for a better quality of life. I am sure Swedish companies would love to work in India and explore better opportunities. We believe our renewed focus on technology will help us re-align India's priorities and Sweden will have an important role to play, being our natural partner for innovation and growth," he added. Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal said India is encouraging import of high-tech products, encouraging people to bring technologies, skills, better qualities of healthcare and education to India.

"The effort to increase the presence of both, domestic and international companies in manufacturing space, will help us increase the income levels of the people of India, expand the economy, de-regulate and remove investment barriers and help our economy to grow," he said. He said that Sweden is as much a partner and a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as any other democratic, like-minded country which believes in rules of fair trade and reciprocal access to Indian businesses in their country.

He said, "Swedish companies in India have a very big role to play in our hope and desire to expand our engagement with the rest of the world. Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Sweden and India complement each other. Sweden is the world's innovator and is at the forefront of developing cutting edge technologies in a variety of fields. India can benefit immensely with this partnership." "We have a wonderful opportunity to expand the role of Swedish companies in India and simultaneously encourage Indian companies also to contribute to the development and growth of Sweden and for the better future for the people of Sweden. I continue to look forward to the support of Sweden in India's own efforts to expand our economy, to provide jobs and work opportunities to millions of boys and girls coming out with special skills which can help Swedish companies expand their businesses," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

The Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Friday it has shifted Sundays Asian Champions League east zone semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Dohas Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Asian soccers governi...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in the coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the ...

Athletics-Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next years Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the hea...

French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursdays 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.After falling for w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020