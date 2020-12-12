Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo slams China for charging Jimmy Lai under National Security Law

US Defence Secretary Michael Pompeo slammed China for charging Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai under the draconian National Security Law and demanded that charges be dropped.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:45 IST
Pompeo slams China for charging Jimmy Lai under National Security Law
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Defence Secretary Michael Pompeo slammed China for charging Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai under the draconian National Security Law and demanded that charges must be dropped. Pompeo further went on to accuse the Chinese Communist Party of its authoritarian rule and making a mockery of the justice in the region.

"Hong Kong's National Security Law makes a mockery of justice. @JimmyLaiApple's only "crime" is speaking the truth about the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarianism and fear of freedom. Charges should be dropped and he should be released immediately,' Pompeo tweeted. Jimmy Lai is set to appear in West Kowloon Court on Saturday after being charged with colluding with foreign powers under the Beijing-imposed national security law, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, reported South China Morning Post.

Earlier, Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper was reported to have been charged with fraud and then denied bail. In August 2020, the tycoon was arrested under the new National Security Law. The charge stems from comments Lai purportedly made on Twitter and in interviews asking foreign countries to sanction the city.

This comes after a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested in the month of October over protests after the draconian National Security Law was imposed on the city by Beijing. The law criminalizes secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1.

Several of those disqualified were sitting lawmakers, who were subsequently ejected from the parliament by Beijing overruling constitutional precedent and bypassing Hong Kong's courts on November 11, sparking the mass resignation of the entire pro-democratic camp.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1154 a.m.Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444. 1148 ...

India's Modi says government committed to farmers' welfare

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.Ref...

Arunachal Pradesh reports 424 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-ever single day recovery of COVID-19 patients as 424 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,163, a senior health department official said here on Saturd...

Kashmir receives snowfall, roads blocked

A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020