Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest in Thailand against China-backed special economic zone in Chana: Reports

Irked by the Thailand government plan to build China-backed industrial zone in Chana district, people from the insurgency-hit Deep South camped out near Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's office to protest against the multi-billion-dollar project, which they fear would harm the environment and will disrupt their lives.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:18 IST
Protest in Thailand against China-backed special economic zone in Chana: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Irked by the Thailand government plan to build China-backed industrial zone in Chana district, people from the insurgency-hit Deep South camped out near Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's office to protest against the multi-billion-dollar project, which they fear would harm the environment and will disrupt their lives. On Thursday, dozens of people from Chana, the affected district in Songkhla province, protested outside the Prime Minister's office and said they intended to stay encamped until they heard from the administration, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Somboon Khamhaeng, leader of the Chana Rak Tin Network (Chana Hometown Lovers Network), said 50 people had travelled to the capital of Bangkok to protest. "First, the government must immediately stop the Chana industrial zone, city planning and the EIA immediately," Somboon told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

"Second, the government must thoroughly conduct a strategic environmental assessment or SEA to create a quality set of knowledge for future decision making on any projects in the south," he said. The Chana special zone was initiated by the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center (SBPAC), which oversees the development and civilian matters in the Deep South, and received government approval in May 2019, according to SBPAC Director Somkiat Polprayoon.

According to Somkiat Polprayoon, the project which includes an industrial zone could take shape in 2023. "We do not want to see any conflicts because of this. This project is for everyone, not only for Chana residents," Somkiat told reporters in September following local protests.

On January 21, Prime Minister Prayuth's cabinet approved in principle the implementation of the special zone, according to deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Tanadirek, the RFA reported. She said the project would cover 6,621 acres and include deep sea ports, land transportation networks and an "energy complex" to produce electricity. The project price tag is estimated at USD 618.8 million.

Somboon believes that the project would impact the environment and the livelihoods of residents. "The areas in three tambon (village clusters) will be impacted, the seashore will be altered," he said.

"I heard there will be petrochemical factories built, which will affect the villages," he said, adding "I want this project scrapped at once." The Thai-language Prachachat newspaper indicated that SPBAC collaborated with Thai companies TPI Polene Power (TPIPP) and leading petroleum and petrochemical conglomerate IRPC.

Moreover, Chinese investors are likely to invest USD 19.9 billion in a high-speed railway linked to the project as part of One Belt, One Road, the paper said. OBOR is the China mega connective project to build a global network of ports, highways, railways, bridges and power plants to connect China to markets abroad and countries that can supply the world's most populous nation with resources. Critics believe that the OBOR led to debt issues in many countries and has been associated with China's debt diplomacy.

Another protester expressed concern over China's involvement. "In the past, the TPIPP and the IRPC have grabbed land and manipulated the prices," Chana resident Rungruang Rahmanyah told BenarNews. "When Chana becomes an industrial estate, the land will then be sold to Chinese," he further said.

"I'm sure that the land in Chana will be sold to foreigners at a loss of our nation's resources. That's why we have to oppose this project," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj property feud: Siblings throw acid on woman, her 3 kids

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said. The victims were asleep at 5am when the acc...

Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros 2.40 per hour, police said on Saturday. Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of...

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020