Indonesia reports 6,388 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 142 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,388 within one day to 611,631, with the death toll adding by 142 to 18,653, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 4,490 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 501,376.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. (ANI/Xinhua)