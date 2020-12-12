Nepal records 899 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Saturday recorded 899 new COVID-19 cases across the country as the total count has registered to 247,593. Citing the Ministry of Health and Population, Kathmandu Post reported that 234,231 infected people have recovered from the virus so far; 1,359 of them in the past 24 hours.

The coronavirus deaths toll of the country has jumped to 1,689 adding 15 more new COVID-19 deaths cases. As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the Valley has reached 115,432. While Kathmandu has reported 441 Covid-19-related fatalities so far, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have recorded 132 and 97 deaths respectively, Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the ministry, 863 individuals from Bagmati Province, 220 from Lumbini Province, 209 from Province 1, 205 from Province 2, 121 from Gandaki Province, 47 from Sudurpaschim Province, and 24 from Karnali Province have died of Covid-19 so far. Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski have more than 500 active cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 5,242 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. (ANI)

