PDM rally: Nawaz Sharif slams Pak Army for political meddling

Addressing the sixth power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday via video link, Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the armed forces for its involvement in the political matter of the country and asked them to stop "political engineering factories in agencies".

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:45 IST
Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the sixth power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday via video link, Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the armed forces for its involvement in the political matter of the country and asked them to stop "political engineering factories in agencies". PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif asked who was answerable for the government's failings, Dawn reported.

"He (PM Imran) says I won't give an NRO. Who is asking you for an NRO? You and Aleema Khan got an NRO from Saqib Nisar yourself," said Nawaz. "They say, don't take names? Tell me, what should we do? Is Imran Khan alone responsible for the predicament the country is in?"

Nawaz said that his "crime is that I speak the truth" and added that he was fighting for the people. He said that his "narrative" was the same as Quaid-i-Azam's. "Stop political engineering factories in agencies," said the former prime minister.

Thousands of people thronged the Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore to attend the sixth and last power show of Pakistan Democratic Movements, an 11 party alliance. On their arrival at the venue, PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari along with others were greeted by enthusiastic supporters who had gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan during the day.

This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is holding a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for PML-N Vice President Maryam. Similarly, it is PPP Chairperson Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

Addressing the crowd, Maryam, welcoming supporters to the gathering, said: "Who would say in their pharoah-like tone that the PML-N should dare and fill the venue?" "To them, I say: Come and behold this full venue. The entire area surrounding the venue is full. Thousands could not find space here," Geo News quoted Maryam as saying.

Maryam also urged the supporters to give a warm welcome to leaders of other provinces that have arrived. She said that Lahore will be the binding force for all provinces. (ANI)

