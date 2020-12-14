Left Menu
Philippines logs 1,339 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 450,733

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,339 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 450,733.

14-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [The Philippines], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,339 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 450,733. The DOH said 41 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 418,723. The death toll climbed to 8,757 after 24 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 5.87 million people so far since the disease emerged in the country in January. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the government's efforts to focus on strengthening its capacity to test, detect and isolate those infected have paid off and prevented the spread of the coronavirus.

Duque, however, asked the public to continue their vigilance as the risk of infection is still high."We should all be careful because the virus is still there. Prevention is always better than cure," Duque said, stressing the need to stay safe when in public by wearing face-covering, washing hands frequently and avoiding the crowd. Duque issued the warning amid reports of an increasing infection rate in Metro Manila, the region with the most number of cases, as people prepare for a holiday season. (ANI/Xinhua)

