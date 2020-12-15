Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden clinches Electoral College victory with 302 votes

US President-elect Joe Biden has bagged 302 votes, clinching the Electoral College victory, CNN reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:30 IST
Biden clinches Electoral College victory with 302 votes
US President-elect Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden has bagged 302 votes, clinching the Electoral College victory, CNN reported. President Donald Trump has secured 232 votes.

According to a report by The Hill, with electors in California handing the former vice president their 55 votes, Biden reached a crucial milestone that amounted to another rebuke of Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. The Electoral College voting process had begun on Monday morning in Indiana, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Vermont, with electors in other states meeting throughout the day.

For Democrats, the Electoral College vote was a triumphant milestone in a year marked by an ongoing pandemic, a divisive presidential election and concerns about the future of American democracy, The Hill said. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020