Muraleedharan to visit Oman, hold talks on bilateral issues

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit Oman on December 16-17 and will hold talks on various bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:52 IST
Muraleedharan to visit Oman, hold talks on bilateral issues
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit Oman on December 16-17 and will hold talks on various bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. An External Affairs Ministry release said that this will be his first visit to the country as Minister of State.

During the visit, he will be meeting Foreign Minister of Oman, Labour Minister and other ministers. He will also interact with a broad cross-section of the Indian community and the newly formed Oman-India Friendship Association. Muraleedharan, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, will meet the representatives of Indian Social Club, social workers, medical and education professionals and yoga organizations.

"During the visit, MOS will hold talks on various bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will particularly focus on issues related to the Indian community," the release said. Oman hosts more than 600,000 Indians.

The release said both countries have worked together to face the COVID-19 pandemic and for orderly repatriation of Indians from Oman under the Vande Bharat Mission. It said India also ensured that supply chains for food and other essential items functioned smoothly and facilitated the return of health professionals to Oman.

Flights are operational between both countries under an air bubble arrangement. Oman has also recently announced that Indians will be exempted from entry visas for visiting Oman for a period of ten days.

The release said India and Oman are linked by geography, history and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations. Both countries share a strategic partnership and have maintained close high-level contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone with Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik in April 2020.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Foreign Minister of Oman earlier this month. India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was held virtually in October 2020 with participation at ministerial level from Ministries of Commerce from both countries. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

