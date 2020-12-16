Left Menu
Resignations of Opposition lawmakers an 'atom bomb', will be used strategically: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday termed that resignations of opposition lawmakers are an 'atom bomb' adding that the strategy to use it will be devised by the 11-party alliance under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

16-12-2020
Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday termed that resignations of opposition lawmakers are an 'atom bomb' adding that the strategy to use it will be devised by the 11-party alliance under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). "The PDM unanimously decided that its lawmakers will handover resignations to their party chiefs by December 31," Bilawal said while dismissing reports that his party was against resignations, as reported by Geo News.

"Our resignations are our atom bombs and the PDM will strategise on how to use it... All of PDM is on the same page. We have the same destination and one target: to restore democracy in the country," he added. On the subject of seeking national dialogue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PPP chairperson hit out at Khan and said that there was no point in seeking talks when there is Bilawal said there was no point in seeking talks in a situation when there is "a puppet minister who has a puppet chief minister and puppet government spokespersons".

"When an important issue like the FATF was being debated in the August House, the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to speak. In such a situation, on which forum should we seek a national dialogue," Bilawal said. He said that the Opposition was head-strong that the Imran Khan government needs to be removed. "This is the only way to pull the country out of the crisis. Their deadline is January 31 and today, through these cameras, I want to give a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan - resign."

When asked about meeting Pakistan leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, he said that he had already spoken to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice President Maryam Nawaz. He further hit out at Khan for "politicising" the death of Shebaz and Nawaz Sharif's mother. "Since I am in Lahore, we submitted a request. It is our tradition to support even our greatest adversaries during tough times such as these. I wanted to offer my condolences...This is the first government to politicise a mother's death and we condemn it," he said.

Bilawal said that the federal government in Pakistan does not have the capacity nor the courage to run the country. "Where in the modern world would you see current and former leaders of the Opposition behind bars?" he asked. "It is only due to the PTI government's stubbornness and ego that they are imprisoned. This does not violate human rights and democratic norms, but it is also why the country is not progressing. Our people are stung by inflation. After sugar and wheat, we now have a gas crisis on our hands," he said.

The PPP chairperson called Khan as the Prime Minister of his party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -- rather than the country adding that the Prime Minister was "happy to be a Facebook and Twitter premier" calling it an injustice on the Pakistani people. "Since day 1 Imran Khan has decided that he is neither Pakistan's Prime Minister nor the leader of the House. He is PTI's Prime Minister and PTI's leader. He is happy to be a Facebook and Twitter premier... And we all, in the PDM, condemn it. Our struggle is to restore a democracy in Pakistan that represents peoples' mandate," he said.

This comes after the PDM has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as the long march to Islamabad. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

