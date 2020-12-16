Bulgaria reports 2,743 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia [Bulgaria], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgaria has confirmed 2,743 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 184,287, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Wednesday.

The country also reported 167 new deaths from the virus, taking its total death toll to 6,005, showed the data. And 87,935 people have recovered nationwide so far. (ANI/Xinhua)