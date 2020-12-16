Georgia reports 3,487 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 198,387

Left Menu
Georgia reported 3,487 new Covid-19 cases, bringing its national total to 198,387, the government's official coronavirus information service StopCoV.ge reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, with 39 new deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the country's death toll from the virus rose to 1,922, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26.

