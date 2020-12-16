Left Menu
India a key global partner for UK, have shared priorites on issues like climate change: Philip Barton

16-12-2020
Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development. Image Credit: ANI

Shared priorities with India including climate change and COVID-19 make it a key global partner for the United Kingdom, Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday. Barton, a former British High Commissioner to India, made the comments after re-tweeting remarks of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is in a four-day visit to India

"Our shared priorities on issues like ClimateChange and COVID-19 make India, a key global partner for the UK," Barton said. Raab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said that the UK is committed to building a closer relationship with India.

"I met @narendramodi today to discuss our joint vision, a 10-year roadmap to create jobs for Britons and Indians, defend our security and work together as a force for good in the Indo-Pacific," Raab said in a tweet. Dominic Raab had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed opportunities in a post-Covid, post-Brexit world for a stronger India-UK partnership.

