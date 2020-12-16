India a key global partner for UK, have shared priorites on issues like climate change: Philip Barton
Shared priorities with India including climate change and COVID-19 make it a key global partner for the United Kingdom, Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday.ANI | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:12 IST
Shared priorities with India including climate change and COVID-19 make it a key global partner for the United Kingdom, Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday. Barton, a former British High Commissioner to India, made the comments after re-tweeting remarks of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is in a four-day visit to India
"Our shared priorities on issues like ClimateChange and COVID-19 make India, a key global partner for the UK," Barton said. Raab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said that the UK is committed to building a closer relationship with India.
"I met @narendramodi today to discuss our joint vision, a 10-year roadmap to create jobs for Britons and Indians, defend our security and work together as a force for good in the Indo-Pacific," Raab said in a tweet. Dominic Raab had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed opportunities in a post-Covid, post-Brexit world for a stronger India-UK partnership.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philip Barton
- Dominic Raab
- Raab
- Narendra Modi
- British
- S Jaishankar
- Indians
ALSO READ
BJP's recent poll victories prove people are with PM Narendra Modi: Radha Mohan Singh
PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building.