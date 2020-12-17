Bulgaria reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia [Bulgaria], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgaria confirmed 1,959 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 186,246, according to data published by the country's Unified Information Portal on Thursday.

The country also reported 191 new deaths from the virus, taking its total death toll to 6,196, and 90,510 people have recovered nationwide so far. (ANI/Xinhua)