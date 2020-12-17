India congratulates France on becoming member of Indian Ocean Rim Association

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday congratulated France on becoming the 23rd member of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The 20th meeting of the council of ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association was hosted virtually by UAE on Thursday.

According to an official statement, 22 member states and 10 dialogue partners attended the meeting. The meeting deliberated upon various regional and global issues of common interest by IORA member states. The council of ministers adopted the Emirates Communique and the IORA's Solidarity and Cooperation Statement in response to Covid-19. "Reaffirmed India's commitment to promote security, peace and prosperity in IOR through #IORA. Called for promoting greater #business, #tourism, #trade & #investment in IOR. Proposed coopn on traditional medicine," Muraleedharan wrote in a tweet.

"Congratulated Sri Lanka on assumption of Vice-chairmanship and France for becoming the 23rd member. Highlighted the important role of #IORA for regional cooperation in the IOR and wider #IndoPacific," Muraleedharan wrote in another tweet. Speaking at the meeting, Muraleedharan highlighted IORA's importance as a platform for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and the wider Indo-Pacific.

He further noted that the contributions made by India, as coordinating country, in two priority areas of IORA namely, Disaster Risk Management and Academic, Science and Technology. Keeping in view the post-pandemic comprehensive recovery, MoS called for greater cooperation in the field of traditional medicine and wellness tourism among the IORA member states. Taking forward India's commitment to strengthen IORA, MoS noted the deployment of an IT expert by India at IORA secretariat and further announced India's initiatives in the form of implementation of e-Office system and setting up of Mahatma Gandhi library at the IORA Secretariat.

India as a founding member of IORA has been committed to its growth since its inception in 1997. During India's Chairmanship in IORA in 2011, IORA adopted its six priority areas which are guiding principles of all its activities. India views IORA as a unique platform for the promotion of peace stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through greater inter-regional partnership, the statement said. (ANI)