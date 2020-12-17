Jalalabad attack: 1 intelligence official killed, 2 injured

Unidentified assailants killed an intelligence official and injured two others in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing an official. The gunman has not yet been identified. Police are investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt for the attackers, Pajhwok Afghan News quoted Attaullah Khogyani, the Afghanistan governor's spokesman as saying.

The intelligence officials came under attack from unidentified gunmen in the limits of the third security district at about 2:30 pm, Khogyani said. One National Directorate of Security personnel was killed and two others injured in the attack, with the assailants making good their escape, he said.

Pajhwok Afghan News quoted an eyewitness to the incident, Wasim Niazi, saying that the attacker was sitting in a rickshaw and he opened fire at the intelligence officials before fleeing the scene. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)