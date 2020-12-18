Left Menu
Iran reports 7,121 new COVID-19 cases, 1,145,651 in total

Iran's Health Ministry reported 7,121 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,145,651.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry reported 7,121 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,145,651. The pandemic has so far claimed 53,273 lives in Iran, up by 178 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 1,085 were hospitalized, said Lari. A total of 865,474 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,627 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 6,944,462 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Friday. Currently, the risk of infection is high in 12 Iranian counties flagged with a red alert, while 288 counties are in orange alert, and 148 others at yellow level.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

