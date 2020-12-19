Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, 3 locally transmitted cases

The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, and 3 locally transmitted cases on Friday, reported Xinhua. Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two were reported in Shandong, while a single case was recorded in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

Among the domestically transmitted cases, two were reported in Beijing, while one case was reported in Liaoning, said the commission in its report. Meanwhile, one new suspected case arriving from outside the Chinese mainland was also reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported.

The total number of imported cases in the mainland has reached 4,903. Among the imported cases, 3,829 people have been discharged while 264 remained hospitalised, according to the commission. (ANI)

