Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports 1,053 more COVID-19 cases, 48,570 in total

South Korea reported 1,053 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 48,570.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:16 IST
South Korea reports 1,053 more COVID-19 cases, 48,570 in total
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported 1,053 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 48,570. The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for four straight days, hovering above 100 for 42 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

For the past week, the daily average number of infections was 976.4. The cluster infections were linked to religious facilities, nursing homes and workplaces, as well as gatherings among families and acquaintances.

Of the new cases, 382 were Seoul residents and 264 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Twenty-four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,057.

Fourteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 659. The total fatality rate stood at 1.36 percent. A total of 352 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 34,334. The total recovery rate was 70.69 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.64 million people, among whom 3,471,444 tested negative for the virus and 126,233 are being checked.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020