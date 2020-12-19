Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.

A corolla type vehicle struck a roadside bomb, in which two civilians were killed and four others wounded, Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said the blast took place early morning in Loy Manda area, blaming Taliban terrorists for planting the explosive device. However, the Taliban terrorists have not yet commented on the Helmand blast. (ANI)