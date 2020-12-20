Saleem Mandviwalla accuses NAB of committing human rights violations

Pakistan Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has alleged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of committing grave human rights violations and accused the Imran Khan's government of using government machinery, including the anti-graft watchdog (NAB) to weaken the Opposition's anti-government movement. Mandviwalla has accused NAB of committing serious human rights violations and vowed to get it included among the internationally blacklisted organisations, reported Dawn.

He alleged that a number of people had either died in NAB custody or committed suicide after receiving notices from the accountability watchdog and announced that the Senate would now hold NAB accountable for the first time in the country's history. "NAB officials are carrying out character assassination by initiating an inquiry against me in a benami transaction case and the government's 'crackdown' on the opposition workers during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meetings in various cities of the country", said Mandviwalla.

Imran Khan had earlier warned that police cases would be launched against the organisers of the event. "We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he said.

Earlier, the opposition parties on December 16 had submitted a requisition notice to the Senate Secretariat seeking a session of the upper house of parliament to take up a number of crucial political matters, including the privilege motion of Mandviwalla against NAB. The Senate Secretariat on Saturday returned the opposition's requisition notice, reported Dawn. (ANI)